Taxi Task Team slams torching of buses

The Taxi Task Team has condemned the torching of two Golden Arrow buses in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, but has denied that their members were responsible.

Some taxi operators embarked on a strike on Monday morning, blaming lack of leadership by South Africa National Taxi Council (Santaco).

Several taxi commuters have been left stranded across the peninsula.

Spokesperson for the Taxi Task Team, Besuthu Ndungane says, “I will distance each and every operator from any issue of violence. This is meant to be peaceful. No minibus operator is expected to be intimidating or interfering with any movement of anyone – whether it is a bus or a commuter.”

Taxi commuters have been forced to look for alternative transport, while others have decided to turn back home saying they have no hope of being at on time.

