Teenager drowns at Cape beach

A teenager from Khayelitsha is presumed to have drowned after reports that he went missing in the surf at Monwabisi Beach on the False Bay coast.

A spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Craig Lambinon says the 19 year old was swimming with friends when he apparently disappeared in the surf.

NSRI volunteers, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Police and two dive units were activated.

Lambinon says an extensive sea and shoreline search in fading light revealed no sign of the man.

The dive units of Police and Fire and Rescue will continue their search at first light on Monday.

Police have opened an investigation.

[Source: SABC]

Comments

comments