Teenager killed in Beacon Valley while playing soccer

By Loushe Jordaan

The life of a 16 year old learner from Beacon Hill High School was cut short last night when he was shot while playing soccer with friends. At about 19:00 on Thursday evening, Mitchell’s Plain police received a complaint of a shooting in Ferrari Street, Beacon Valley in Mitchell’s Plain. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a male lying on the pavement fatally wounded.

Western Cape police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Police say the victim, identified as Riaan Anderson, was shot by unidentified suspects.

“We have opened a murder case for further investigation. Anyone with information about this fatal incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Monolitho Haywood of Mitchells Plain Serious and Violent Crime unit at 082 777 8076,” says Van Wyk.

Meanwhile, Beacon Hill High posted on Facebook that the mood at school is sombre and they are in pain at the loss of Anderson.

According to a close friend, Kyle Van Rooyen who lives in the area, he was outside at the time of the shooting, heard gunshots and ran towards where the shots were coming from.

“I saw my friend run towards the shooting where people are running away from so I followed him. I discovered the body lying and immediately recognised Riaan’s face. According to my knowledge he was shot because a gangster stood close to him for a few seconds,” says Van Rooyen.

No arrest has been made as yet. VOC

