The ANC stands with de Lille against “city capture”

While the City of Cape Town remains entangled in crises as expelled mayor, Patricia de Lille, fights to clear her name, the African National Congress says it has noted with concern the party politics within the official opposition. The Democratic Alliance on Tuesday rescinded the membership of the city’s 33rd mayor after she served almost seven years in the position. The ruling party has since supported de Lille’s court interdict against the DA, in what the ANC has described as “city capture”. With questions increasing around the management of City and the impending water crisis, the ANC has called on the DA to provide transparency on the matter.

Speaking to VOC News, secretary of the ANC in the Western Cape Faiez Jacobs said the ANC will be taking action against the DA for its alleged mismanagement of the City.

Jacobs explained that the ANC in the Western Cape will be laying a charge against DA party leader, Mmusi Maimane, for allegedly accessing confidential City documents.

He said Maimane must account for his recent visit with Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

“He is not a councillor but he is privy to those documents and he dictated to them what Israeli companies must get the desalination contract.

The ANC’s position on the issue of de Lille’s revoked membership is centred on purported internal fighting within the DA.

“So the issue is not about the people, but rather about their friends and who must get the contracts and tenders in the City of Cape Town so that they can line their pockets for the elections as the DA.

“Because of that crisis, on the ground, people are not getting services,” Jacobs added.

LISTEN: The full interview with VOC News reporter, Thakira Desai, and secretary of the ANC in the Western Cape, Faiez Jacobs.

