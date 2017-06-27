The Boeber Run, a run with a purpose

With the close of Ramadan, many speak of their spiritual journeys through which they have worked to solidify a link with the Almighty through prayer and supplication. But for countless aid organisations, spiritual upliftment means harnessing one’s ability to assist those less fortunate. For the volunteers of an initiative, aptly titled the Boeber Run, warm milky cups of boeber do not signify reaching the 15th night of the holy month, but stand as a symbol of comfort and nourishment for the homeless. Officially founded by runner and VOC Sports Hub presenter, Irfaan Abrahams, during Ramadan 2016, the Boeber Run team kicks off each five kilometre run from the VOC Studios, along with a convoy of cars transporting pots of boeber, warm food, clothes and blankets. At the finishing line, runners serve food to the homeless.

The always talkative schoolteacher and presenter struggles to find words to describe the growth of the initiative, where the number of those the team assists has tripled since last year. He says the Boeber Run is dedicated to “giving back the dignity of the people living on the street.”

“It’s an amazing team of people who have come together and work tirelessly to try and make a difference in the lives of the people living on the street,” Abrahams notes.

He says that given the increased awareness about the work of the Boeber Run team, community members are excitedly showing a willingness to join the initiative.

Reflecting on stories of individuals who he has encountered during his trekking through the forgotten alleys of the Cape Flats, Abrahams says that while there are many stories that he holds close to him, the team is always touched by the assistance of those who live on the street who take action and assist in ensuring order during the feeding process.

“Before we even need to set out our tables, Wallahi, the people – our guests as we call them – take ownership of what it is that we are trying to share with them and they already get the people to stand in a certain way and interact with us.”

“What stands out also, is the number of young ladies who are pregnant. We even had Melomed medics that were with us on the Boeber Run actually giving them medical treatment [by]checking their [vitals]. We know of a young lady staying under the Kromboom bridge who had to go for a caesarean section two weeks ago already, [but]who is too scared to go and we are trying to look after her,” Abrahams elaborated.

A story Abrahams says has had a profound impact on him, was that of a 60-year-old wheel-chair-bound woman who the team found completely drenched, wearing only a jacket that fit under her legs and remained destitute on the Grand Parade.

In a bid to assist the woman, in vain the team made pleas to local elderly institutions. Fortunately, after making some calls, a good samaritan offered to house the lady.

“We are now with a group called, Fi Hikma al-Ummah to try and get secure homes for the elderly living on the street.”

“With the magical potion found in the warm cup of Spice Mecca boeber, we managed to rejuvenate the true Cape Town spirit of giving. The special Islamic Relief blankets not only brought welcome relief to our homeless guests from the bitter winter chill,it also cemented our new found friendships…We are just ordinary people, trying to do something extra ordinary! The undeniably successful Boeber Run month, shows that with sincere and honest intentions, simple everyday mortals can make a difference in the lives of forgotten destitute citizens – let’s give their dignity back!” – Boeber Run founder, Irfaan Abrahams

While the team endeavours to explore all avenues to empower those living on the street, Abrahams notes that during Ramadan, the Boeber Run is directed toward sharing the spirit of the auspicious month.

“We had Shabaab al-Islam qasida group that went with us and would [render]anasheed as we are handing out food to the people. While, the Husami brothers from the masjid make on average four 100 litre-pots of food for every single Boeber Run.”

Despite its humble beginnings, the Boeber Run today enjoys the support of a range of companies and organizations, including Islamic Relief, Spice Mecca, Melomed, Green Hands and Old Mutual.

Commenting on dire situation in which Cape Flats homeless finds themselves, Abrahams asserts that the Boeber Run team takes special care when protecting the dignity of their “guests”.

“We do not use our guests for ‘poverty porn’ or to boost our egos. At this point, we have a bond with them, so it’s “how are you” [or]“what happened since the last time to where you find yourself now” – that is what we would like to build on,” Abrahams continued.

To get involved and to participate in the next Boeber Run, which is scheduled for 22 July, 2017, simply contact Irfaan Abrahams at 060 6 510 35 2.

VOC 91.3fm

