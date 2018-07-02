Thousands of residents in informal settlements impacted by adverse weather

Approximately 4 000 dwellings have been affected by adverse weather conditions following Sunday night’s heavy downpours.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre had confirmed that localised flooding had occurred in informal settlements across the metropole in Khayelitsha, Philippi and Macassar.

Spokesperson Charlotte Powell said powerlines are down in Lansdowne, Gugulethu and Wynberg.

“Trees have been uprooted in Constantia, Vredekloof, Durbanville, Tamboerskloof and Pinelands,” Powell added.

Powell, however, explained that no evacuations or emergency sheltering had been activated as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, as residents around the province report weather related concerns of localized flooding, some communities were delighted to find their streets littered with snowflakes as the cold front made its way across the Cape.

The weather conditions are expected to clear on Tuesday.

Footage of the Theewaterskloof Dam in Villiersdorp showed the streaming water on Monday morning, increasing hopes that dam levels could rise in light of the scourge of drought. On Friday, the Theewaterskloof Dam level stood at 31.4 per cent, with average dam levels at 44.1 per cent.

“Various City departments are making assessments and will continue the mop up operations that have been ongoing since the cold front hit,” Powell confirmed.

