The threat social media poses to relationships

Over the past few years, social media has evolved rapidly allowing for communication to be expanded across various mediums. Facebook started off as a platform where one could find lost friends, classmates or college mates to now, a platform of interaction with video calls, instant messaging, posting videos and sharing information on issues affecting society.

The growth of applications demanding human interaction via the cyber world has reached a large target audience with children under the age of 14 having accounts to seniors at the age of 70 making the most of online profiles.

Most social media users join the online circle to keep abreast and be informed immediately of the current affairs of the world. There are also those who use the platform to initiate friendships, which can sometimes lead to other things.

According to well-known international educationist and trainer and expert marriage councillor Edris Khamissa, relationships are being severely impacted due to the influence of social media.

“Social media has become one of the greatest contributing factors in either dismembering a relationship or creating massive discord. What we have to understand is that when we are behind a phone or device, we become emotionally invisible, you become courageous and audacious.”

Khamissa says that an innocent text can often lead to something more without us even realising it.

“Often when you send a message or a salaam you will end if off with a heart emoticon and that creates a lot of issues because boundaries are blurred. This leads to people flirting on social media wanting to turn a fantasy into a reality.”

Take a listen to the full interview with Edris Khamissa from the Breakfast Beat programme.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/398055">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

The topic also sparked a flood comments from VOC callers.

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/398056">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

Tune in to the Breakfast Beat between 6:30am and 9am.

Comments

comments