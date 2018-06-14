Three killed, including suspect, in Malmesbury masjid attack

Three people, including the suspect, have died following a brutal attack at the Malmesbury Masjied in Cape Town in the early hours of this morning. It’s believed the musallees were in itikaaf when they were confronted by the suspect, alleged to be a foreign national.

Malmesbury police spokesperson Constable Durandt spoke to VOC news live from the scene and confirmed that an unknown man entered the masjid building and requested to part take in the prayers. He then stabbed two worshippers to death and a police officer responding to the incident was allegedly attacked which resulted in the suspect being shot and killed on the sense.

“About 3 am this morning there was an attack in the Mosque, by an unknown foreign national believed to be from Somalian decent. During the evening prayer he approached the members in the mosque (people in I’rikaaf) if he can stay over for the Morning Prayer. The worshippers noticed that the suspect’s behaviour was dislocated,” said Durandt.

He further explained that the alleged attacker’s behaviour caused an alarm to those the masjid.

“The attacker went onto stabbing and slitting the throat of one of the elderly worshippers, and stabbed him twice in the chest. As they exited, a second person was stabbed in back,” he said.

He added that a few other musallees in I’tikaaf went after the attacker in their vehicles, while informing the police.

“The suspect was caught by police when he ran from the mosque, and in the process attacked an officer who took out his fire arm and shot the suspect. This resulted in the suspect dying on the scene,” he said.

The two seriously injured persons have been transported to Swartland Hospital, where they are being treated.

The presidency of the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is at the masjid to meet with the masjid committee and community.

“The Muslim Judicial Council is shocked to its core to learn of a brutal attack on the Malmesbury Masjied in Cape Town in the early hours of this morning. We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity can be given. ” VOC

