Three Pollsmoor escapees rearrested

Three Pollsmoor prisoners have been re-arrested, while a manhunt continues for three other inmates who were escaped from the correctional facility on Sunday night. The six youth offenders escaped from the B4 section of the prison, after using their bed posts to break their cell’s burglar bars. Three of the offenders, aged between 21 and 25, are believed to be on the run and could still be in Western Cape.

One of the offenders was serving four years for rape and another is serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder. Other crimes include violent assaults, robbery and housebreaking.

The offenders are Cortlyn Oliver, Curtley None, Emile Witbooi, Gershwin Mol, Mirvin Witbooi and Siphenathe Ntantiso escaped prison.

It’s believed that Gershwin Mol was arrested at a scrapyard in Black Heath while, Courtney None and Emile Witbooi was arrested in Oceanview.

“Curtley None is of the dangerous guys who received a 12 year sentence for attempted murder. We need to thank the public for reporting them, as we would not be able to carry out the re-arrests,” said department spokesperson Lewis Davids.

The re-arrested prisoners will serve out the rest of their sentence and will be charged additionally for escape from a Correctional Facility. Davids said the Case Management Committee (CMC) would degrade their statuses and give the offenders a maximum classification.

“For example, if they were allowed three visits per month, they will now get one visit. So they will get lesser privileges within the correctional facility,” he explained.

The Department of Correctional Services has launched an internal probe into the incident.

Speaking to VOC News at the facility, Provincial Correctional Services department commissioner Delekile Klass said the fence where the escaped prisoners jumped was “not electrified”. He explained that it was a new fence that has just been installed. He said the escaped inmates used maximum force to break the burglar bars and the window.

Members of the public are urged not to engage the escapees but to immediately contact the police. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged is contact SAPS on 10 111. VOC

