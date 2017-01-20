Thulsie twins to appear in court

Terror suspect twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court Friday morning.

The twins were arrested in July during raids in Newclare and face three counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

According to their charge sheet, the brothers were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group and were allegedly planning to set off explosives at a US embassy and “Jewish institutions” in South Africa.

The investigating officer of the case found that the twins had allegedly been active on social media prior to their arrests, allegedly discussing matters that could incriminate them.

On their previous appearance earlier this week, the state had requested a postponement for them to finalise their investigation.

Prosecutor Chris MacAdam said the US also had jurisdiction over the case and that they had registered a local case and would subpoena service providers.

[Source: SABC]

