Thulsie twins back in Joburg court

The case against twin brothers, Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie is expected to resume in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

They are charged with 12 counts relating to contraventions of the Protection of the Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act and the 13th charge is for fraud, linked to the alleged use of fake passports.

The twins, who have been behind bars since their arrest in July 2016, have been charged with conspiracy and incitement to commit the crime of terrorism and conspiring and attempting to commit acts associated with terrorist activities.

A 13-page indictment of the matter suggests that the twins were attempting to join the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) and that the terrorist activities would have been perpetrated by using firearms, explosives and possibly poisons. The attacks would have been directed at various embassies of countries including the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States based in Pretoria.

Cartoonist Jonathan Shapiro also known as Zapiro and Jewish South African Investment Manager Roy Topol as well as King David High School Linksfield were also listed in the indictment as targets.

It’s alleged that in August 2015 one of the twins, Tony-Lee, participated in a series of chats with Abu Fidaa (an ISIL/ISIS network) and others, where he was instructed to attack the best targets involving “US/Brit/French interest in South Africa ” as well as to kill Zapiro.

[Source: SABC News]

