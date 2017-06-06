Toy gun gang held for allegedly robbing Cape Town paramedics

Five men have been arrested for allegedly holding Cape Town paramedics at gunpoint in the early hours of Monday morning and making off with their belongings, Western Cape police said.

The paramedics were assisting a heart attack patient in Heideveld around 00:30 when they were accosted by six people, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

The group fled the scene with their belongings.

Just a few hours later, around 03:00, five men aged 20 to 27, were arrested.

Traut said this was thanks to a dedicated member of the Manenberg detective branch, Sergeant van Noie, following up leads.

“He recovered the stolen items, as well as a toy firearm used in the execution of the crime.”

The paramedics were not injured, but were left severely traumatised, said the provincial health department’s emergency services spokesperson, Robert Daniels.

They were receiving counselling.

He said the items stolen included money, car keys, cellphones and their driver’s licences.

A sixth person managed to evade arrest and was still being sought.

The five would appear in Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged.

[Source: News24]

