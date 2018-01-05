Trafalgar High #Matric2017 celebrates a 90% pass

It was a tense atmosphere at Trafalgar High School this morning as matriculants anxiously awaited their 2017 results. The results, which were met with cheers, were released shortly after 11h00 in the school hall, the top learner of the school scoring 80.7 per cent. While the District Six based school scored a 90 per cent pass rate for the 2017 Matric Examinations, its principal of 13-years, Nadeem Hendricks, says his mission has always been to improve the quality of the school’s overall pass mark.

Still absorbing the announcement, top achiever Labeeqah Harris says she was shocked at hearing the news, initially not believing that it was her name that was being called.

“I am actually very excited [and]very proud of myself because I know I worked very hard.”

Speaking to VOC News, Labeeqah’s tearful mother, Khadijah Daniels shared her emotions about her daughter’s victory, but encouraged the matriculant to remember her roots.

“As a parent I’m super proud of her…the world is her oyster, so she must go out there and make it happen. But, she must never forget her roots – where she comes from – and always put her trust in our Creator.”

Meanwhile, with a score of 80.2 per cent, Epiphany Matendo gleamed with excitement as he absorbed the news that he achieved the third top result at the school.

While the Free State held on to its position as the top achieving province, three learners from the Western Cape took top positions in the country, with Janke Van Dyk from Bellville High taking the top achiever in the country. Matthys Carstens from Durbanville High second place and Erin Solomons from Rondebosch Boys High being placed third in Physical Science.

The Western Cape has achieved the highest percentage of bachelor’s passes in the country, with 39.1 per cent of learners. Last night, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the class of 2017 achieved a pass rate of 75.1 per cent‚ a 2.6 per cent increase from 72.5 per cent in the previous year.

