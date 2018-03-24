Trial date set for alleged killer of Cape Town teen

A trial date has been set for the alleged killer of 13-year-old Rene Roman – a year after her murder.

Andrew Plaatjies appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial conference, where it was confirmed that all outstanding particulars had been supplied to the defence.

It is alleged that Plaatjies raped and killed Roman in Lavender Hill in March 2017.

She was last seen alive in Lavender Hill on March 10.

Roman’s decomposing body was found 11 days after her disappearance in a Wendy house in St Agatha Street – the road where she lived with her family.

The teen had been helping her mother take washing off the line when she asked to go to the nearby shop to buy chips.

Her body was half naked and covered with a carpet when it was found. Her hands and feet were bound.

Plaatjies is expected to plead guilty to one of the charges, but has not confirmed which one.

The defence said it would not call any expert witnesses, while the State would rely only on the expert testimony of a pathologist.

The trial is expected to start on August 20 and has been set down for three weeks.

