Trial of Marikana miners resumes

The trial of 19 men accused of killing several non-striking miners in Marikana in 2012, will resume in the North West High Court sitting in Rustenburg on Monday.

The men are also charged with killing two policemen and two security guards.

One of them, Anele Zonke, is already serving a life sentence for murder.

Zonke and 18 others, face charges of robbery, malicious damage to property and being found with unlicensed firearms. Only 18 miners are expected to appear on Monday. The exception is one accused who is deceased.

The 18 men, are alleged to have carried out attacks that led to a number of deaths, including two police officers, two Lonmin security officials and a number of none-striking mine-workers .

The events were a prelude to the killings on August 16, 2012, of 34 mine-workers by the police.

The pre-trial was put on hold, awaiting the outcome of the Marikana Commission of Inquiry which investigated the tragedy.

The accused will also face charges of carrying out a spate of violence incidents in and around Marikana during that period.

[Source: SABC]

