Tuan Guru symposium promises new insights

By Yaseen Kippie

With the recent revival of research into the contribution of Tuan Guru at the Cape, the descendents of the scholar and prince, known for establishing Islam in the public life of Muslims in South Africa, will host a symposium on his life, legacy and family reconnection. The symposium will take place this coming Saturday.

Imam Abdullah ibn Qadi Abdus Salam, known by all as Tuan Guru (Master Teacher), was exiled to the Cape of Good Hope in 1780, following the Dutch East Indian Company’s frustration at Sultan Jalaluddin of Tidore’s apparent alliance with opposition English forces. He became the leader of the Muslims at the Cape as Imam and teacher in South Africa’s first mosque.

The symposium, taking place at 2pm on Saturday 28th of October at the Islamia Auditorium, will see the re-connection of family of Tuan Guru from the Cape with those from the Island of Tidore in Indonesia.

Guests will include the Sultan of Tidore, Sultan Jo Hussein Abubakar Shah, as well as Imam Muhammad Amin Farouk, a descendant of one of the 11 sons Tuan Guru had before being exiled to the Cape. Both will be making presentations about the Island of Tidore and the family of Tuan Guru in Tidore, respectively.

Other speakers include South African descendents of Tuan Guru, Shaykh Muttaqin Rakiep and Shaykh Luqman Rakiep, as well as historian and archivist Ebrahim Salie.

Much, if not all, of the motivation for the symposium comes from the research of the father of the Rakiep Shaykhs, the late al-Hajj Nurul Erefaan Rakiep, who first made the reconnection with the family of Tuan Guru in Tidore. The late Dr Achmat Davids was known for his close friendship and study under al-Hajj Nurul Erefaan Rakiep.

Limited seats are available for the symposium. To book a ticket, contact Wadieah Abrahams on 083 666 1338.

Listen to an interview with Shaykh Muttaqin Rakiep:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/494603">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

