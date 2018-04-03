Tutu hails Madikizela-Mandela for her courage

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah have sent their condolences to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‘s family following news of her passing.

Madikizela-Mandela died in Johannesburg on Monday at the age of 81.

In a statement, Tutu has wished her a peaceful rest.

He says for many years Madikizela-Mandela was a defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid.

Tutu says she refused to be silenced by the imprisonment of her husband, perpetual harassment by apartheid police and numerous detentions and bannings.

Tutu says Madikizela-Mandela‘s courage was deeply inspirational to him and other activists.

Meanwhile, former Robben Island prisoner and retired Anglican Archbishop, Njongonkulu Ndungane, says Madikizela- Mandela’s passing is a great loss for the nation.

Madikizela-Mandela will be buried on April the 14th during an official funeral.

[Source: SABC]

