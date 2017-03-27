Two arrested for murder of 15-year-old boy in Cape Town

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder this week of a 15-year-old boy in Hanover Park in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

The boy was fatally wounded in Lansport Road, Hanover Park, shortly before 8am on Thursday morning, police said in a statement.

“The deceased sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head and was declared dead on the scene.Three suspects were seen fleeing the scene on foot. Sterling investigation into this murder case led to the arrest of two suspects aged 18 and 24 on Friday.”

The 24-year-old man would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder. The third suspect was still at large. The investigation was continuing, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should please contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or 021-690-1500 or the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Wesley Lombaard at 076-172-5757.

[Source: ENCA]

Comments

comments