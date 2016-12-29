Two expected to appear in court for murder of Malmesbury cop

Two suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday in connection with the murder of Malmesbury police warrant officer, Deon Dumas.

The two suspects led police to the body of the policeman on Tuesday morning in Atlantis, who was reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the two suspects were found in possession of the policemen’s vehicle, a white BMW.

“After they were questioned, they led police to a location in Atlantis, where the body was discovered,” Van Wyk said in a statement.

The 57-year-old warrant officer was working at the Malmesbury police station.

[Source: News24]

