Two killed in shooting at Cape Town petrol station

Two petrol attendants were killed while a third was injured along with a customer in a shooting at a Cape Town petrol station on Friday morning. The garage is understood to be owned by an alleged gang boss.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the shooting occurred at 01:20 at the petrol station in Lenton Drive. The attendants, aged 33 and 48, died and a 39-year-old attendant and a 29 year-old customer were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, Van Wyk said.

On Thursday, a teenager – who sources claimed was a member of the 28s gang – was shot as he walked home after appearing in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on a drug possession charge.

The 16-year-old was gunned down in front of Disa Court in Myrtle Road in what is believed to have been a hit.

A 21-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Gang shootings, and shootings linked to the underworld, appear to have escalated around Cape Town in recent months.

In one of the latest related incidents two weeks ago, alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield, from Cape Town, was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Johannesburg.

Bishop Lavis is a known stronghold of the 28s gang, and News24 on Thursday reported that it was understood that extra police resources would be deployed to the area as there were worries about retaliation shootings.

[Source: news24]

