Two Palestinians die after clashes with Israeli forces

Two Palestinians have died in separate incidents after clashes with Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Oday Nawajaa, 17, died of his injuries on Saturday after being hit by Israeli live fire at al-Eizariya town east of Jerusalem, the ministry said.

Another Palestinian aged 18 died in the West Bank village of Abu Dis when a petrol bomb he was planning to throw at Israeli security forces exploded prematurely, according to the ministry.

In Jerusalem, Israeli police said they used riot gear to disperse dozens of Palestinians who threw stones and bottles at them.

Television footage showed police throwing stun grenades and using water cannon to break up the crowd.

Israel sent extra troops into the West Bank on Saturday and raided the home of the Palestinian attacker in the village of Kobar who stabbed to death three Israelis on Friday.

The troops also detained one of his brothers and measured the house in preparation for demolition, the army said.

Friday’s Israeli deaths occurred hours after three Palestinians were killed in violence prompted by Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

According to Israeli television Channel 2, Israeli police decided to remove the detectors as of Saturday night and use handheld detectors instead.

The Israeli authorities have not commented on the issue yet.

The United Nations Security Council will meet on Monday to discuss the bloodiest spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years, diplomats said on Saturday.

Sweden, Egypt and France requested the meeting to “urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in Jerusalem can be supported,” Carl Skau, Sweden’s deputy UN ambassador, said on Twitter.

