Two Palestinians shot, killed in East Jerusalem clashes

Two Palestinians were reportedly shot and killed during clashes in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday, sources told Ma’an, amid large-scale clashes in the city over new Israeli security measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The deaths comes amid a large-scale demonstration across East Jerusalem on Friday to denounce new Israeli security measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following a deadly attack last week.

Israeli forces have violently suppressed the protest in East Jerusalem, as well as other solidarity marches in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip, as the Palestinian Red Crescent told Ma’an that at least 113 Palestinians had been injured in East Jerusalem and the West Bank on Friday.

Palestinian teen reportedly killed by Israeli settler

A Palestinian teenager was killed during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amoud, medical sources told Ma’an, as witnesses said that the youth was shot by an Israeli settler. The youth was identified as 18-year-old Muhammad Mahmoud Sharaf from the neighborhood of Silwan.

Witnesses said Sharaf was shot in the neck by an Israeli settler, and later succumbed to his wounds.

Very shortly after his death, mourners carried out Sharaf’s funeral, out of fear that Israeli authorities might confiscate his body, as participants chanted slogans about the teenager and Al-Aqsa.

Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri however said in a statement that Israeli police wasn’t aware of any deaths at Damascus Gate — in an apparent confusion due to Damascus Gate being known in Arabic as Bab al-Amoud.

Another Palestinian succumbs to wounds in Jerusalem hospital

Meanwhile, another Palestinian, identified by medical sources as Muhammad Abu Ghanam, succumbed to his wounds in al-Makassed hospital after being shot by Israeli police forces during clashes in al-Tur.

Witnesses said that Israeli forces raided the hospital on Friday afternoon looking to detain Palestinians who were injured during the clashes.

A Ma’an reporter on the scene said that a funeral was also promptly held for Abu Ghanam, as Palestinians were filmed hauling his body over a wall surrounding the al-Makassed hospital to avoid Israeli forces confiscating it.

Locals told Ma’an that Abu Ghanam was a 20-year-old resident of al-Tur and a second-year student at Birzeit University.

[Source: Maan News Agency]

