Two wardens in critical condition after attack by inmates

Two Goodwood prison officials are still in a critical condition in hospital after they were attacked by inmates on Sunday.

An inmate has also been hospitalised after boiling water was thrown over him.

Western Cape Regional Commissioner, Delekile Klaas says violence and other acts of crime inside prisons will not be tolerated.

“Two of our officials while they were providing food for offenders Sunday morning, were stabbed by an offender and they are both critical in hospital they sustained head injuries. We are certain that we will defeat them, we want to make sure that whenever they think of us they panic wherever they are.”

[Source: SABC]



Comments

comments