UCT fires staffer who allegedly live streamed colleague expressing milk

A University of Cape Town employee accused of recording and live streaming a colleague while she expressed breastmilk was dismissed on Thursday, the institution has confirmed.

Spokesperson Elijah Moholola described the incident as “disturbing”.

“The dismissal follows a formal disciplinary process during which the matter was handled in accordance with UCT’s internal procedures. The university condemns this invasion of privacy,” he said.

The mother – who wrote a blog on the incident detailing how she noticed she was being filmed in what she had thought to be a safe, locked space – also laid criminal charges against the man following the incident on June 13.

She wrote that it angered her that expressing milk for her baby was sexualised “in such a cowardly way; that it was sexualised at all.

“I’m disgusted that we live in a world where mothers, no matter how they choose to feed their children, are victimised for being vulnerable. I’m frustrated that during unguarded moments, my own ridiculous internalised ‘isms’ make me feel guilty about all of this.”

The suspect, also employed by the University of Cape Town, was initially suspended pending the disciplinary action.

The man appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of crimen injuria. The matter was postponed for further investigation.

[Source: News24]

