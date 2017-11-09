UCT protests prompt Portfolio Committee visit

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training is due to visit the University of Cape Town on Thursday following the recent disturbances at the institution.

Last week, seven students were arrested for unlawful protests linked to possible fee increases and demands for the release of the fees commission report.

The Committee will meet with the university’s council, management and the student representatives’ council.

UCT management says there’s been no word from government that it will increase its budget allocation to universities to help them with their running costs.

Vice Chancellor Max Price says they project an 8% fee increase next year, but no decision on this has been taken.

UCT has obtained an interdict preventing students from protesting unlawfully.

Those arrested last week are out on bail of R500 each and will be back in court on December 7.

[Source: SABC]

