UCT remembers Professor Mayosi

The University of Cape Town (UCT) will hold a special public memorial service for the Dean of Health Sciences Professor Bongani Mayosi on Thursday afternoon.

The 51-year-old cardiologist claimed his own life last Friday following a two-year battle with depression.

His tragic and untimely death has led to calls for men to speak out about depression.

Mayosi has been described as an example of black excellence and someone who was passionate about his work.

During the Fees Must Fall student protests he supported the call for free education.

The memorial service will be held on the Upper Campus.

The Sefako Makgatho Campus at Medunsa will also hold a memorial service for Mayoni on Thursday.

