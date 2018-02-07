Ulama conference declares 2018 year of Al Quds

An international Ulama conference convened in Malaysia at the end of January had resolved to declare 2018 as the year of al-Quds.

Malaysian Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri, who was one of the attendees, said of the resolutions passed in the conference one was to designate 2018 as the year of Jerusalem, to inspire and motivate Muslims to liberate the city.

“There are many ways for us to build the unity of the ummah to apply concrete pressure so that Jerusalem will then belong to the Muslims,” he said.

The World Islamic Scholars Round Table Conference on Jerusalem (al-Quds) held in Putrjaya hosted over 100 renowned Islamic scholars from 30 countries.

Included in its resolutions was also an emphasis that the issue of Jerusalem and al-Aqsa be included in the subjects taught at schools and at higher levels of education to raise awareness among young Muslims, a counter to what the Zionist community had planted with the belief that Jerusalem was theirs from a very young age.

The conference also urged all Muslim countries to cut off any type of relations with Israel, particularly in terms of diplomatic and economic ties, to pressure the country to liberate Palestine and the city of Jerusalem.

Conference coordinator Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the call was made following the actions of several Arab states that normalised relations with Israel by recognising the country’s new embassy.

“The road to liberate the Al Aqsa Mosque (Jerusalem) is to sever any political, business, educational ties and so on with the Zionist regime.

“If only one country does it, it will not give much impact. Malaysia can be the first country to adopt this move,” he told a press conference after presenting the resolution.

Mohd Khairuddin, who is also the PAS Institute of Strategic Studies director, said the resolutions were submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and they will also be extended to all leaders of Muslim countries for follow-up action.

Syrian Islamic Council chairman Syeikh Usamah al-Rifa’i said that if all the Islamic scholars and leaders could focus and implement follow-up action based on these resolutions, it would be the first step to liberate the Al Aqsa Mosque from Israeli clutches.

The three-day conference, which began on January 26 and held in conjunction with the MyAQSA Festival, was jointly organised by the MyAQSA Foundation, the Islamic Development Department of Malaysia (Jakim), the Palestinian Diaspora Scholars Union and the World Union of Muslim Scholars.

SOURCE (with editing by masjidalaqsa.net): Bernama

