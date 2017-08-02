Ulema join call to support East Africa crisis

By Abubaker Abrahams

The humanitarian conditions in the barren East Africa belt have deteriorated so badly yet the global response to the crisis remains inadequate. Over 20 million people across South Sudan, Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are in urgent need of food, following months of drought, which have caused a spike in malnutrition and diseases.

According to a report from Islamic Relief South Africa, millions of people– the majority of who are women and children are forced to migrate to nearby towns and informal settlements in search of food and water. In South Sudan alone, almost 1.4 million children are at imminent risk of death from severe acute malnutrition this year.

With this concern in mind, Islamic Relief in partnership with the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC), is embarking on a collection drive for the East African countries, with a focus on Somalia.

Speaking to VOC Drivetime, Islamic Relief SA COO Yusuf Mohammed said there are serious fears Somalia might witness another catastrophe similar to the famine of 2011, when 260 000 people starved to death because aid was too slow and inefficient to reach the needy.

“Our focus is currently in Somalia where nearly 6.2 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance and more than half of them are severely food insecure. Almost 200 000 children under the age of 5 yrs are suffering from acute malnutrition,” said Mohammed.

Analysts believe the current situation has been result of a combination of political instability and conflict, recurring severe drought and the high cost of food. The UN has described the East Africa drought as the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of the Second World War.

Currently, relief organizations are working tirelessly in the affected areas. Communities across the world, including South Africa, continue to provide much-needed support and assistance to these relief missions.

However, Mohammed urged Muslims to intensify efforts due to the seriousness of the drought in East Africa. The very basics for survival such as drinkable water, food and sustainable infrastructure are required to ensure survival and a better quality of life for those affected in East Africa.

The MJC and IRSA have identified Friday28th of July and 4th August 2017 as days for a special Jumuáh collection to be done for the Somali crisis.

“We therefore kindly request from all Imāms and Masājid committees to accede to our request for these collections to be conducted, In Shā Allāh,” said the MJC in a statement.

Members of the public can also deposit a donation into the following account number:

Islamic Relief South Africa

Standard Bank

Account Number: 005 318 459

Fordsburg Branch

Branch Code: 005 205

Reference: SOM01 + Contact number

Upon making your deposit, please email your contact details to sec.general@mjc.org.za with subject “Somali Relief” so that the MJC may contact you to be part of the ceremonial cheque handover. VOC

Comments

comments