Umrah Connect Int. unmasked

Following VOC’s coverage of recent concerns within the local umrah industry, we were alerted to two families, the Anthony’s and the Patel’s, who were left stranded only days before they were scheduled to perform the spiritual journey. While the Anthony’s have requested that their story not be told at this time, Naeem Patel says that he paid Umrah Connect International R60, 000 to secure the booking for his wife, Luthfiyah, and their two children. But, was later informed that since their vaccination cards were not handed over with their passports their visas could not be issued.

Patel explained that he initially communicated with Amina, the wife of the co-founder and spiritual leader of Umrah Connect International, Imam Fasiegh Adams.

He said that soon after he was informed that her cell-phone was stolen, he began communicating with Adams.

“For about two or three weeks, or even a month, we were told that imam Fasiegh was actually supposed to come to Johannesburg and fetch our passport,” Patel stated.

Following failed attempts to secure the trip, Patel said he is claiming R60, 000 from the company, which was paid into the Umrah Connect International’s bank account as listed on its website.

Citing bank statements, which VOC has seen, Patel says he paid a R60, 000 installment of the total R90, 000 for the full package.

“The money was paid into Umrah Connect International’s account – that’s the name of the account. I do have proof of payment and I was given a receipt by imam Fasiegh.”

Patel said he constantly enquired about the status of his travel arrangements and was told that everything was being finalised.

“Imam actually came to my home [and]he spent the night with us. He collected our passports and it was taken to Cape Town the next day.”

A week before they were scheduled to leave for Umrah, the Patel’s were informed that they would not be flying – the absence of their vaccination cards, tabled as the reason by Umrah Connect international.

VOC reporter, Thakira Desai recently sat down with the co-founder and spiritual leader of Umrah Connect International, Imam Fasiegh Adams, who discussed the concerns of the mu’tamireen.

While Adams said that he has been advised not to provide details on the matter by his attorneys, he said that “when it comes to office work, there are office workers”.

“Because there were office workers, there was someone in charge of our bookings, ensuring that our mu’tamireen have a safe travel and that everything is booked accordingly.”

Adams said that he was unable to publicize the name of individuals he alleges had mismanaged the office.

“However, there has been mismanagement and misappropriation in the office.”

At the time that both the Anthony and Patel families were communicating with the company, two individuals were employed to run the office; an office manager and a secretary.

Both employees have since departed from the company.

Meanwhile, one of the mu’tamireen who is scheduled to travel with Umrah Connect International in March this year, Ragheema September, said she previously travelled with Adams in his personal capacity in 2014 and 2015 and fully trusts Adams’ word.

“I’ve booked with, I’ve got whatever I was promised both times and now I have booked with him and I am on my way I can say, because everything has been booked.”

Though she admitted to having heard allegations against Adams, September says she is not deterred by what she describes as false claims.

“I work hard for my money and I will never let my money go down the drain. I trust imam Fasiegh with my life no matter who said what.”

