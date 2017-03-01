UN accuses Congolese forces of civilian killings

The UN has accused the Congolese military forces of civilian killings.

In a recently published report, the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office says that at least 40 civilians were killed and 147 others wounded by law enforcement officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo Last year in several cities including the capital Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.

These killings and arrests of journalists and members of civil society were committed during the period around December 19, 2016, a period of strong social unrest marked by protests by the opposition, which demanded the President Joseph Kabila to leave office at the end of his term.

The UN has also pointed out lack of investigations by Congolese authorities. The report further says the abuses have been the result of brutality and use of exesive force on unarmed civilians. And for its part, Kinshasa has rejected the accusations, and faulted the opposition.

The report was prepared by the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) and is jointly released by the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

[Source: Africa News]

Comments

comments