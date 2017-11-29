Underworld figure Modack facing robbery and assault charges in ‘debt collection’ debacle

Controversial businessman Nafiz Modack is facing charges of robbery and assault related to an incident that played out in the Cape winelands town of Worcester. The drama unfolded late on Tuesday.

It is understood a group of men, with links to the underworld and nightclub security industry, ended up at the Worcester police station.

According to documents seen by News24, Modack faces charges of robbery and assault.

It is understood Modack has, or plans to, lodge a corruption complaint against a police officer relating to an incident which played out in the police station.

On Wednesday Modack’s legal representative Bruce Hendricks declined to comment on the matter.

Charges

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property were being investigated after the incident at a business in Worcester on Tuesday.

“According to information, 13 suspects went to a business and robbed the complainant of his cellphone and [an]undisclosed amount of money,” she said.

“The suspects also damaged the vehicle of the complainant.”

Rwexana said the suspects were arrested and released on a notice to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court next month on charges of business robbery and malicious damage to property.

Underworld violence started surging in Cape Town late last year when a new grouping of men, headed by Modack, started taking control of nightclub security from a more established grouping.

The takeover sparked violence and several shootings.

Photographs taken at the scene in Worcester on Tuesday, which News24 has seen, show a group of men, including Modack, standing on a balcony at the front of the police station.

Another shows a few men sitting in a room and eating.

Some of the men are wearing black t-shirts branded with the name of an apparent security company.

Other photographs show a car with all the windows smashed and profanities scratched onto it.

Sources with close knowledge of what happened say a group of men had been in Worcester to collect a debt of between R20 and R30m from a businessman in the area.

A fight had then apparently broken out.

In an exclusive interview with News24 in September, Modack had said that he was involved in debt collection.

He had explained that, aside from nightclub security, he was involved in a private security company in Cape Town, three in Gauteng, as well as in debt collection for “reputable companies”, armed response, cash-in-transit security, and asset management.

Modack had said he worked with several wealthy international clients, “foreigners and big investors”, and provided security to “people right from the top, down”.

[source: News24]

