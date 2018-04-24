Unions, employers re-enter talks in bid to end bus strike

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) has confirmed that parties will re-enter talks facilitated by the Department of Labour, on Tuesday.

This as the nationwide bus strike continues for a seventh day, with no end in sight for commuters.

Unions representing bus drivers, including Satawu and Numsa, currently want a 9,5% salary increase for the first year, while employers are offering 8.5 percent.

Numsa’s Themba Dyantyi says it’s a pity that the ongoing bus strike may be hurting commuters, but they’re doing what they have to.

Dyantyi says, “This year, we have taken a resolution that we are going back, we want to resolve these issues. The salaries in this industry and in fact all conditions are still structured in a manner in which they were during the apartheid era, so we feel that in our democracy we must have a change.

