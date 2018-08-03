Unions refuse to accept Eskom’s wage offer

There’s still no end in sight to the protracted wage negotiations between Eskom and workers unions.

This is despite trade union Solidarity accepting the company’s wage offer.

NUM and Numsa are digging in their heels and are not budging.

Eskom said its latest offer is final.

Power supply has been hampered this past week following strikes by employees at power plants.

The power utility is reporting acts of sabotage.

The unions say they will not rest until their demands are met, and their actions may include a full-blown strike.

Unions say employees will not accept that no bonuses will be paid when individuals at the company have enriched themselves unlawfully without any consequences.

[Source: ENCA]

