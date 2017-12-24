University of Western Cape joins UCT in 8% fee increment

The University of the Western Cape spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo says applicants with a combined household income is more than R350 000 but less than R600 000 known as the “missing middle” are eligible to apply for gap funding.

The University of the Western Cape (UWC) has joined the University of Cape Town (UCT) in announcing an 8% increase in tuition fees for 2018.

UWC spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo says applicants with a combined household income is more than R350 000 but less than R600 000 known as the “missing middle” are eligible to apply for gap funding to cover the eight per cent fee increase.

When UCT announced its increase on Friday, it noted that there was still no clarity on President Jacob Zuma’s recent announcement of free tertiary education for students from poor and working class homes.

[Source: SABC]