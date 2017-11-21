UPDATE: At least 50 killed in Nigeria mosque attack

A Bomb blast at a mosque in Nigeria has killed 50 people. According to reports, a teenage suicide bomber attacked worshipers on Tuesday during morning prayers in Mubi, Adamawa State, which is located in northeast of the country. The number of injured has not been officially confirmed at this stage.
Governor Muhammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow has since called for calm.
“The bomb blast is undoubtedly a setback to the peace and calm that had returned to Mubi which was destroyed by Boko Haram.”
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack at this stage.
