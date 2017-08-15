Uproar as Sh. Raed Salah is once again detained

Following widespread reports, it has been confirmed that Shaykh Raed Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel Proper, was arrested from the suburb of Mahajina neighbourhood in the town of Umm al-Fahm during morning prayers on Tuesday.

According to Israeli media, the shaykh was arrested due to his alleged support of a banned union and subsequently transferred for interrogation.

“[Salah was arrested for] Inciting violence and terrorism, as well as affiliation with and support of an illegal and banned union.

“According to available information, the suspect delivered inciting speeches before crowds and a number of his quotes were disseminated on different media outlets,” Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri.

Speaking to VOC News, former president of the Muslim Judicial Council, Maulana Ihsaan Hendricks confirmed that Salah was arrested from his home by some 20 Israeli soldiers.

“According to reports that we have received, the wife of Shaykh Salah reported that approximately 20 soldiers entered the house and caused trauma for the family at that time in the morning – this seems to be the type of routine of the occupation authorities.”

Hendricks says Salah was transferred to an undisclosed venue and is refusing to cooperate except in the presence of his attorney.

The arrest comes ahead of the anniversary of the August 1969 attack by Australian citizen Denis Michael Rohan who set fire to the pulpit of Masjid al-Aqsa, in Jerusalem. Rohan was arrested for the arson attack two days later.

“I think all of this comes in the backdrop against that in the next few days on the August 21, 1969, is the day Denis Michael Rohan placed explosives beneath the mimbar of Salahudien Ayubi.

“There is a lot of mobilization amongst the Palestinian community and the Islamic movement to make sure that our community internationally do not forget the brutality and the paradox attack on the August 21, 1969,” Hendricks continued.

Hendricks said in the midst of the illegal occupation of Masjidul Aqsa last month, and the extreme security measures put in place by Zionist authorities, Palestinians showed a strong force of resistance. In the wake of the restrictions around Al Aqsa, Zionist authorities would now aim to target the Palestinian leadership, he added.

In addition to the arrest of Salah, the deputy of the Islamic Movement, Shaykh Kamal Kabir, has been banned from entering Masjid al-Aqsa until October 31, 2017, fanning an already tense political climate.

