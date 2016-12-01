UUCSA yet to reach consensus on hilaal

The United Ulama Council of South Africa (UUCSA) says it has yet to reach a consensus on whether there was a sighting of the moon for the new Islamic month of Rab’ul Awwal.

Confusion reigned when reports on social media indicated the moon was reportedly sighted in Cape Town and Kimberly last night.

Spokesperson Moulana Bham says while some other ulama bodies that have taken the decision to proclaim the moon as being sighted and commenced with the new Islamic month, UUCSA will base its decision on unanimity.

Ml Bham says two ulama bodies within UUCSA want to examine the evidence to determine if it meets the moon sighting criteria before a consensus is reached.

“The evidence has still not been forthcoming. Now in that particular regard there has been a delay and we are hoping to reach and have a teleconference to be able to reach a decision on the matter.”

Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) deputy president Maulana Abdul-Khaliq Allie said all the bodies would convene for a tele-conference on Thursday to discuss the matter further. A formal announcement would be made once the meeting concluded.

Ml Bham says while other Ulama bodies not affiliated to UUCSA are however at liberty to make their own proclamation on the moon sighting the process of having an umbrella body like UUCSA is to keep the ummah united.

“If you want to reach and have an umbrella body and have unity within the neighbourhood, within where we reside as Muslim ummah where you have masaajid with different theological backgrounds, then we would request and we would tell the people to be able to follow that organisation which has that type of reach and which has that type of unity.”

UUCSA is expected to make an announcement on the moon sighting later today.

[Source: Radio Islam / VOC ]

