Vavi praises AFU after Vrede farm seizure

The Assets Forfeiture Unit has moved swiftly to seize the controversial dairy Vrede farm in the Free State.

Saftu president – Zwelinzima Vavi says he is happy that the AFU acted on their complaint. Vavi says they lodged the complaint following reports that money had been looted from the public purse by politicians in partnership with the Guptas.

He says according to the leaked Gupta emails, R30 million was moved into the family. The money originally belonged to Estina, a company that won a tender of R500 million to build a dairy farm. Vavi has praised AFU for their quick response on the matter.

“What we did was to put all of these complaints together and put it to the NPA and said to them that guys unless you protect the law, you protect the people of this country, you protect the constitution, you treat everyone as equals and we will embarrass you in court. And with the type of details we had they had no chance but to act. It was not just that they were acting. I must say the head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit Advocate Noks Molele is a man of high integrity, is the man of his word.”

Vavi says the Vrede dairy project has been used as a front to benefit those who are politically connected. Vavi says the farm was not used to empower the poorest of the poor.

“We were complaining that money have been looted from South Africans purse by people like Zwane. We will not rest until that man is imprisoned and we were complaining that this money laundering. Is abuse of the tender processes, typical tenderpreneurship activity which is not about advancing the interest of any worker or economy. So that’s a scheme to milk SA dry and to creme off everything that belongs to us.”

[Source: SABC]

