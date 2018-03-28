Vicki Momberg sentenced to an effective 2 yrs in prison for racist rant

Former real estate agent Vicki Momberg was sentenced to an effective two years in prison by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for her racist tirade in 2016.

The court sentenced her to three years, with one year suspended.

Momberg was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 in connection with her rant, which started when she lashed out at a black police officer who had helped her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident in Northriding, Johannesburg.

In a video clip that went viral, Momberg could be heard complaining about the “calibre of blacks” in Johannesburg.

At a previous sitting, prosecutor Yusuf Baba told the court that Momberg’s was the worst crimen injuria case the courts had dealt with.

Baba quoted from a 2014 case, Prinsloo v State, in which the Supreme Court of Appeal stated that the word k****rs was racially abusive and was used in its injurious sense.

“It is my submission that a suitable sentence is direct imprisonment without the option of a fine,” Baba said at the time.

However, the defence’s Kevin Lawlor countered that sentencing must be fair and balanced.

Lawlor asked for Momberg to be sent for rehabilitation instead of direct imprisonment.

Lawlor said after falling victim to a smash-and-grab incident Momberg was not in a normal state of mind and was caught in an “emotional storm”.

“She was vulnerable and alone at night. She was victim to a crime,” Lawlor said.

[Source: News24]

