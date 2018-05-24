Visitors throng Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

The General Directorate for the Affairs of Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, or the Prophet’s Mosque, is carrying on with plans during the month of Ramadan to serve visitors, the Saudi Press Agency has said.

The directorate has prepared the mosque to accommodate worshipers at the time of prayers, in addition to monitoring the Iftar meals offered at the mosque and its external courts.

It also said it has intensified its water services, cleaning efforts and air conditioning around the clock to provide worshipers with an atmosphere full of serenity and reverence.

SPA took pictures of the services offered at the mosque, beginning with guiding visitors and organizing their entry through the gates of the Prophet’s Mosque to the men and women sections. It also directs worshippers to the emptier courts to avoid crowding.

It also captured the preparations for setting the Iftar meals at the mosque, including the installing of water spray fans at the outside squares due to sustain high temperatures during summer, so that visitors pray with ease and comfort.

[source: Arab News]

