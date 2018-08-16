Visser to appeal life sentence for farm-worker murder

Martin Visser, who has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering a farm-worker, is expected to apply for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence on Thursday.

Forty five-year-old Visser, from Lutzville on the Western Cape’s West Coast, was sentenced on Wednesday by the high court sitting in Vredendal for the murder of Adam Pieterse three years ago.

Thirty two-year-old Pieterse worked on a farm next to Visser’s father’s smallholding in Lutzville.

He suffered fatal injuries when Visser beat him with a spade and dragged him behind a quad bike. Visser was also sentenced to a further three and a half years in jail on two counts of assault.

In handing down sentence, Judge Nathan Erasmus said Pieterse’s body was dumped in a shallow grave.

