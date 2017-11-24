VOC to battle it out in local soccer challenge

This weekend kicks-off with the tournament of the year, with local oganisations and media houses taking to the soccer field in a bid to win the Spice Mecca/the Ikhlaas Academia Library Tournament. Two groups of six teams, each playing five players and a goalkeeper, are set to compete for a spot in the semi-finals. Teams of ten are expected to register from 08h15 on Saturday, 25 November 2017, at the Islamia Collage astro turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 09h00.
THE DRAW:
Pool 1
- Absa Islamic Finance
- Radio 786
- Wholesome Bread
- Spice Mecca
- JEQ
- Rondebosch East Islamic Society
Pool 2
- AMA
- Islamic Relief
- SANZAF
- Awqaf SA
- FPG Property Fund
- VOC
According to the rules, the duration of each game is six minutes, with a one minute break. The cup final will, however, be extended to ten minutes with a two minute break.
- A win equals three points
- A score draw equals two points
- A goalless draw equal one point
- In the event a tie-breaker is required, a sudden-death penalty shootout will take place.
The champions will receive a trophy and 15 medals.
VOC 91.3fm