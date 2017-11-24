Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

5 Rabi Awwal 1439 AH • 24 November 2017

You are at:»»VOC to battle it out in local soccer challenge

VOC to battle it out in local soccer challenge

0
By on Events

This weekend kicks-off with the tournament of the year, with local oganisations and media houses taking to the soccer field in a bid to win the Spice Mecca/the Ikhlaas Academia Library Tournament. Two groups of six teams, each playing five players and a goalkeeper, are set to compete for a spot in the semi-finals.  Teams of ten are expected to register from 08h15 on Saturday, 25 November 2017, at the Islamia Collage astro turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 09h00.

THE DRAW:

Pool 1

  1. Absa Islamic Finance
  2. Radio 786
  3. Wholesome Bread
  4. Spice Mecca
  5. JEQ
  6. Rondebosch East Islamic Society

Pool 2

  1. AMA
  2. Islamic Relief
  3. SANZAF
  4. Awqaf SA
  5. FPG Property Fund
  6. VOC

According to the rules, the duration of each game is six minutes, with a one minute break. The cup final will, however, be extended to ten minutes with a two minute break.

The point system:

  • A win equals three points
  • A score draw equals two points
  • A goalless draw equal one point
  • In the event a tie-breaker is required, a sudden-death penalty shootout will take place.

The champions will receive a trophy and 15 medals.

VOC 91.3fm

Comments

comments

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.