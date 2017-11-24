VOC to battle it out in local soccer challenge

This weekend kicks-off with the tournament of the year, with local oganisations and media houses taking to the soccer field in a bid to win the Spice Mecca/the Ikhlaas Academia Library Tournament. Two groups of six teams, each playing five players and a goalkeeper, are set to compete for a spot in the semi-finals. Teams of ten are expected to register from 08h15 on Saturday, 25 November 2017, at the Islamia Collage astro turf. Kick-off is scheduled for 09h00.

THE DRAW:

Pool 1

Absa Islamic Finance Radio 786 Wholesome Bread Spice Mecca JEQ Rondebosch East Islamic Society

Pool 2

AMA Islamic Relief SANZAF Awqaf SA FPG Property Fund VOC

According to the rules, the duration of each game is six minutes, with a one minute break. The cup final will, however, be extended to ten minutes with a two minute break.

The point system:

A win equals three points

A score draw equals two points

A goalless draw equal one point

In the event a tie-breaker is required, a sudden-death penalty shootout will take place.

The champions will receive a trophy and 15 medals.

