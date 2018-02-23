VOC broadcasts live from Open Streets

Open Streets Cape Town returns to the famous Main Road this Sunday 25th February. Between 9am and 2pm, 3km of the M4 (Main, Victoria and Sir Lowry Roads) through Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock and District Six will become a car-free corridor for residents and visitors to enjoy as shared public space. The theme for the day is “Coming together to create solidarity around the water crisis”. VOC will broadcast live from the event from 10am to 1pm.

“It will be an opportunity for citizens to engage in constructive conversation and action about how we can all work together to reduce our water consumption. This will be in the form of playful activities, creative showcases and simple discussions,” says co-founder Marcela Guerrero Casas.

Among other water-related activities, WWF South Africa will host a “Water Wise Hub”, the Cape Town Science Centre will host a “Hack the Water Crisis” event, ActionArte Foundation SA will be putting on a circus/theatre performance around the theme of water, and Miss Earth South Africa and Explore4Knowledge will co-host the “WATER Cape Town” awareness campaign. The City of Cape Town will also have water-saving information available at the Open Streets information booth for everyone taking part.

Taking back our streets

Open Streets is citizen-driven and all activities are organised by volunteers. From live graffiti to a reading corner for children, the street will become a playground for people of all ages.

“We are thrilled to be able to join as active neighbours of Salt River and bring some of the circus magic from Zip-Zap Circus onto the street. Come and check out the juggling acrobatics and more at Open Streets,” said Siyabonga Swelindawo from Zip-Zap Circus.

But while Open Streets is about fun and relaxation, its also focussed on community expression.

“Open Streets is a great way to engage each other about important issues in Woodstock and Salt River. We will be holding an advice assembly on the street where tenants and occupiers facing eviction can drop in and get support and solidarity. There will also be some fun activities to get to know your rights,” said Maxine Bezuidenhout from Reclaim the City.

The Woodstock Residents’ Association and Observatory Civic Association will have a presence too.

“We have been working to galvanise support among residents in Observatory to tackle the water crisis by strengthening our neighbourhood and will bring artistic presentations by Observatory-based artists on the water crisis as a contribution to Open Streets,” said Tauriq Jenkins from the Observatory Civic Association.

Road closures

Some restrictions will be in place for motorised vehicles, including public transport. Between Russell Street and Salt River Road there will be no vehicular access, and between Salt River Road and Groote Schuur Drive, the inbound lanes will be closed with the outbound lanes accommodating contraflow motorised traffic in both directions. There will be full access to Groote Schuur Hospital.

Public transport

Public transport operators have been consulted and routes have been amended. Users are encouraged to take note of the diversions so they can plan accordingly. For those who have time on their commutes, the invitation is to take part in Open Streets. It is free and everyone is welcome.

“We will endeavour to communicate with our passengers before Open Streets to minimise any inconvenience, and will continue to engage with the organisers to amplify the message. We support the concept and believe it is a positive contribution to our communities. If we can shift people from private vehicles to public and non-motorised transport modes, Cape Town will have a much better transport system,” says Anwar Ally, Operations Manager for Golden Arrow Bus Services (GABS).

Minibus taxis will make use of alternative routes for the duration of Open Streets.

MyCiTi route 102 will run as normal, with marshals at the intersection of Roodebloem and Victoria roads giving special access to the buses.

