VOC Bursary Fund now open

VOC, under the Muslim Broadcasting Corporation, has cemented its commitment to investing in education by awarding multiple bursaries to high-calibre university students on an annual basis. Through proceeds of the annual VOC Festival, the station will again allocate R100 000 in bursaries to disburses to dozens of deserving students in Cape Town, across different fields, who have applied to study tertiary institutions in 2018.

To apply, download the applications and criteria below.

Bursary Application NOV 2017

Bursary Community Criteria

The closing date is the 12th January 2018

