VOC hosts first Ramadan iftaar dinner

After a remarkably busy month with the launch of the Great VOC Dial-A-Thon, on Saturday, the station will host its first iftaar banquet tomorrow evening at the Special Memories in Brackenfell in aid of raising funds for a brand new studio. Two months ago, VOC launched the My Future VOC Studio Campaign, in a bid to garner much needed financial support for a multimillion rand studio upgrade and a full refurbishment of its current building in Salt River.

With the media constantly evolving, VOC, which has been a voice of the community for two decades, aims to take its broadcasting to the next level with a completely digitised studio. At the event, guests will be given a glimpse into how the future VOC studio will look, as the official plans will be unveiled.

It is hoped that the iftaar dinner will help the station get closer to that 2, 5 million mark need to get the project on track.

The iftaar dinner, which is now sold out, starts at 16:00 will be hosted by Saturday Live presenter Moegamat Zain Majiet. VOC has teamed up with the Al Jeem foundation, to bring down renowned Egyptian Qari’s Sheikh Mamdood Amer and Sheikh Khalied Rabee to bless the community with their melodious voices. The station will also give away a fully paid Umrah package to one lucky person at the banquet.

The Taraweeh prayer will be led by the Egyptian qaris – their first Taraweeh prayer in South Africa.

