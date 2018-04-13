VOC launches crowd funding campaign for new studio

“My radio station. Your radio station. Our radio station.” We all know the famous slogan that launched The Voice of the Cape 23 years ago, a slogan that has become a daily fixture in the homes of Cape Muslims. From humble beginnings as a radio station with just a temporary broadcast licence for Ramadan in February 1995, VOC made history as the first Muslim radio station in South Africa in September that year after a obtaining a permanent broadcast licence. As that old idiom goes, the rest is history.

VOC has evolved tremendously over the past two decades but has been slow to shift to the digital revolution within the media landscape. With a new vision to advance community broadcasting, VOC has launched the My Future VOC Radio campaign – a crowd funding campaign initiative aimed at raising funds for the station’s new broadcast facility. After more than a decade at its Salt River headquarters, VOC is looking to refurbish its out-dated studio in phase one of the project, with further plans to re-model its production house and newsroom. But the project relies on the support of the community.

To achieve this goal, the station has initiated a crowdfunding campaign by raising small amounts of money from the general public via the Internet. VOC has partnered with BackaBuddy, an online fundraising platform that has been designed to help individuals raise funds for the causes they are passionate about.

“The My Future VOC Radio campaign (Phase 1) is aimed at assisting our community radio station to prosper, flourish and transform. VOC has been a part of many homes over the years, and really does speak to the heart of our community. VOC need to shift with the ever-changing pace of technology and innovation,” says station management.

“Though in true VOC style, we never just do things for ourselves. Each contribution you make towards the campaign will automatically result in a contribution towards the VOC Bursary Fund. The VOC Bursary fund has assisted many students over the years to truly become successful leaders in society. Let’s remember, as with any service offered, truckloads of time, energy and effort is needed and taken to make sure that when you turn on those dials, VOC streams loud and clear to you. We are grateful for every contribution made.”

Each contribution made towards the campaign will automatically result in a contribution towards the VOC Bursary Fund, which has assisted hundreds of needy students over the past decade. You can find all the details on our crowd funding page at Back A Buddy. co.za

The target over the next few weeks is to raise R50 000. VOC listeners and the broader community can donate with as little as R20 or more. All you have to do is:

Option 1: Pledge your donation at: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/my-future-voc-radio

Option 2: EFT/Deposit your pledge in the following account:

Voice of the Cape

First National Bank

Acc. No.: 502 601 79252

Branch Code: 201909

Reference:VOCBAB

Funds raised go towards the Studio Make-Over Project for 2018

For more, visit www.vocfm.co.za or call 021-442 3500. Email info@vocfm.co.za

