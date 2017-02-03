VOC launches Madrassa-On-Air

VOC will soon launch a new programme called Madrassa-On-Air, a first for the radio station. The programme will take the format of a daily afternoon madrassa class aimed at adults and will be taught by the esteemed Shaykh Ebrahim Abrahams from 2pm to 4pm.

The programme is a response to a need for programming that focuses on spiritual development and character-building.

While Muslims in South Africa have one of the most outstanding madrasah systems in the world, many students leave madrassa early on to focus on their secular studies or jobs. There is the perception that being able to recite the Quran is enough.

There is very little emphasis on the continuation of madrassa after school. This leaves many adults with limited exposure to the Arkanul Iman (pillars of faith), Tafseer, Islamic history and Islamic values. The programme is therefore a vehicle for the development of Muslim character and for empowering the community.

“The subject matter relates to how we develop Islam in ourselves. Development and growth is a constant thing and it needs to be holistic,” says Shaykh Ebrahim Abrahams.

“Many of us attended madrassa when we were younger, but we all were taught differently. But we never stop learning.”

The show will be hosted by Adiela Fortune from Mondays to Thursdays. It will be segmented into three topics of 40 minutes each and will include listener interaction. Class notes will be uploaded onto the VOC website at the end of each week.

The programme will be run as a pilot project for 3 months. There are also plans for group excursions in which students will be able to see the theory in practise. Public lectures will also be planned at local masajid.

Madrassa-On-Air starts on Monday 6 February at 2pm. VOC

