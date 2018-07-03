VOC prepares for its annual Bucket of Joy Ramadan Kiddies Project

Ramadan can be very difficult for young children and while it is not accustomed for Muslim children to fast before they reach puberty, the sense of togetherness and the importance of charity that Ramadan emphasises is something any child can relate to. In recognizing the commitment of children to the month of Ramadan, VOC will host its annual VOC Bucket of Joy Ramadan Kiddies Project. The event aims to reward and encourage young Muslim children who have completed the full or part fast during the month of Ramadan.

The project culminates in a special event on Saturday 7th July at the Ahmedi Masjid in Victoria Road, Grassy Park, where VOC will be handing out the ‘Buckets of Joy’, Qurans and certificates to all the fasting kids whose names were registered during the month of Ramadan.

Parents and caregivers of children between the ages of 5 and 12 were invited to enter their children’s names to qualify for a Bucket of Joy. This is ongoing collaboration between VOC and Riedwaan Blake from Bucket of Joy, which is a registered NPO.

To be part of the project, the children either had to be fasting for the first time or be consistent in their fasting over the years to qualify.

“It was first come, first serve. Initially, we set out to cater for 200 children but because we were flooded with entries, BOJ kindly made another 150 buckets available. So we’re catering for a total of 350 children overall,” said project coordinator Rashieda Davids.

“Registration will open at 8am on Saturday at the masjid. Once the kids are registered they will receive their goodies after which they can move to the main hall area which is where our outside broadcast will be hosted from between 9am and 11am. There will be some fun activities and light entertainment for the kids during this time.”

The event is sponsored by Bucket of Joy, Awqaf SA and the musallees and community of the Ahmedi Masjid, Victoria Road, Grassy Park, Community Outreach Project and Nizaam Abdol from Fusion Events who sourced the Qurans.

VOC has thanked the parents and sponsors for their support.

“A huge shukran to all the role-players involved as well as the parents for their constant encouragement and motivation to their children. As parents, keeping the kids motivated can be exhausting. We hope that this project help our kids to better understand fasting, instills empathy and encourages little actions of generosity toward the less fortunate, inshaAllah.”

