VOC’s The Unwanted Guest heads to the Baxter

VOC presenters will exchange their radio microphones for a theatre stage, as they foray into the world of stage acting for the next few months. VOC’s popular radio drama The Unwanted Guest, which aired during the December holiday period last year, is making a comeback as a theatre production.

The announcement was made on VOC Saturday Live, and the news has delighted fans of the radio series. The play is set to light the stage with a one-night only performance on the 14th October at the Baxter Theatre.

Writer and producer of the drama, Najma Bibi Noor Mahomed, says the play is one that people can relate to.

“The story is around a dysfunctional family and about the challenges they face when a guest unexpectedly lands there for some time. Many people would be able to relate to the story and the story is essentially about the importance of family and our elders.”

The cast is made up of members from the VOC family with the likes of Wiedaad Peterson, Fadia Abrahams, Shafiek Sedick, Nawaal Samuels, Quanita Satardien, Hishaam Salasa and Jasmina Petersen.

“The play was loved on air. We received an encouraging push to have this on stage and as a result we leaped at the possibility. It has been months of hard work but we hope the end results will be embraced by the community,” says Mahomed.

The team has also got local singer and actor Mujahid George on board to assist with the stage work and direction.

VOC marketing manager Hassiem Bastra says the station is stepping into new territory, filled with new challenges. He anticipates a sold out first night.

“We are absolutely excited about the play and are confident that we will have a full house. This is another one of our fund raising initiatives and we are certain that our listeners will support us as they always do.”

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 9 August 2017 and are available at Computicket or www.online.computicket.com VOC

