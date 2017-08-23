Vodacom compensates affected customers with 500MB bundle

Following a barrage of complaints, Vodacom has agreed to grant affected customers a 500MG bundle free “over and above the airtime and data refunds processed by the company.”

In a statement released on Wednesday, the operator says that the system error was caused by a configuration change on Vodacom’s prepaid and top up billing system.

“Vodacom swiftly isolated the problem and rolled the process back,” the statement reads.

Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Group, Shameel Joosub says Vodacom is working to ensure that all affected customers are reimbursed.

“The error clearly caused inconvenience to our customers and we’ve worked very hard since we picked it up to make it right and refund all our affected customers. But we wanted to go a step further to apologise and thank our customers for their loyalty, so we’ve taken the decision to give each affected customer a free 500MB bundle which they can use over three days.”

Joosub adds that an error of this nature has not previously been experienced.

“An error of this kind has never happened before and we’ve taken steps to ensure it never recurs. We’d like to assure all our customers that this was simply an error caused during a configuration change and nothing more than that. We hope our customers will appreciate the gesture, and our apology.”

Meanwhile, Vodacom customers continue to voice their frustration as they await their refund.

VOC 91.3fm

